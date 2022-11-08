TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,921 Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Largo were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Largo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Largo by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Largo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Largo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

LGO opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Largo had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

