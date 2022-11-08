TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,159 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Price Performance

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

