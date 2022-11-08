TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEIX stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

