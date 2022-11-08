TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

