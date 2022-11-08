TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $433.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

