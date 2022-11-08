TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 854.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKE. Desjardins lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of SKE opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

