Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTEK opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

