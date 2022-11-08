The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $18.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.
MRVI stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
