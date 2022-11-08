The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $18.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MRVI stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 961,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918,958 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,902,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,237,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

