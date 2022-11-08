The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WU opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Union Company Profile

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

