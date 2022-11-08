Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

