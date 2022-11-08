TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

