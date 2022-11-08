Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

