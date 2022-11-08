Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $289.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.45 and its 200-day moving average is $356.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.