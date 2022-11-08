UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in UGI by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

