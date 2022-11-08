UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,066,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. abrdn plc increased its position in UiPath by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,200 shares of company stock worth $3,483,069. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

