Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Universal Display Trading Up 3.2 %

Universal Display Announces Dividend

OLED opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

