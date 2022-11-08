US Bancorp DE Has $126,000 Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Codexis were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 44.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 926,159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 15.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis Stock Down 8.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.