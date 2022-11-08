US Bancorp DE Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

THRM opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

