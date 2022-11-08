US Bancorp DE Purchases 129 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 25.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,763 shares of company stock worth $4,045,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

BOK Financial stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.