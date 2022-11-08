US Bancorp DE Purchases 286 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

