US Bancorp DE Sells 2,623 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

