Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 845 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Titan International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the second quarter worth $539,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

