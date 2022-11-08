Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 199.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLVM opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

