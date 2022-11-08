Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,450 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

