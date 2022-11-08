Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

