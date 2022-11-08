Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47,000 Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mission Produce Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

AVO stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.