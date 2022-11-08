Van ECK Associates Corp Has $56,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

