Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NATI stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $299,965. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

