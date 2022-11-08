Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $42,000 in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 149.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.55. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

