Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

