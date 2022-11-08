Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,482 Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) by 279.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Greenidge Generation were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 43.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

GREE opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Greenidge Generation had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

