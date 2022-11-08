Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,141 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

AVD stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

