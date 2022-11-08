Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $70,000 Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $303.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.68.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
