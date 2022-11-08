Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

