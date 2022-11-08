VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 246,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XMPT opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

