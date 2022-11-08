VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 110,078 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.