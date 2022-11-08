Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

