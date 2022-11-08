Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 584 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in agilon health by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares in the last quarter.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of AGL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock worth $277,646,991. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

