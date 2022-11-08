Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.