Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,675 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

HAFC stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.