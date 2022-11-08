Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,283 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

