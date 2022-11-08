Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after buying an additional 230,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 856,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 705,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.