Walker Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,573.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

