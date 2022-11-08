Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $923.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

