Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after acquiring an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.