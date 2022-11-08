Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $9.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Guild Price Performance

Guild stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

