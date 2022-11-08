Wells Fargo & Company Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.