Wells Fargo & Company Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

