Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

