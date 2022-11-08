Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

