Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 712.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 102,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $163.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

